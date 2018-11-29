Glenda Roberts Sells 78,404 Shares of Trifast plc (TRI) Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) insider Glenda Roberts sold 78,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £155,239.92 ($202,848.45).

Glenda Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Glenda Roberts sold 94,606 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £198,672.60 ($259,600.94).

Shares of Trifast stock opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.57) on Thursday. Trifast plc has a twelve month low of GBX 191.75 ($2.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

