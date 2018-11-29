Glenn Watchorn Acquires 108,000 Shares of Terra Firma Capital Co. (TII) Stock

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII) insider Glenn Watchorn bought 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00.

Shares of CVE:TII opened at C$0.48 on Thursday. Terra Firma Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.96.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financings for residential buildings and mixed-use properties, as well as land for residential and commercial development, and construction projects.

