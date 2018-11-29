Global Net Lease (GNL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 6,730,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,018% from the average daily volume of 601,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $17,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,194,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,406,000 after purchasing an additional 822,360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $8,712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 572.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 509,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,223,000 after purchasing an additional 471,874 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Net Lease (GNL) Stock Price Down 6.2%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/global-net-lease-gnl-stock-price-down-6-2-2.html.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.