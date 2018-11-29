Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,372,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after buying an additional 604,259 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $8,712,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $2,549,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 255,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

GNL opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.50. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-shares-bought-by-sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc.html.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.