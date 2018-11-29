GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $29,553.00 and $39.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.02744632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.44 or 0.04230883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00788524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.01423433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00114812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.02054501 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00440471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 15,672,129 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

