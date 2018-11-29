Godsey & Gibb Associates Acquires New Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,577.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $209.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 target price on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.87.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

