Godsey & Gibb Associates Grows Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.6% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 464.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $209,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $96.54 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.61.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

