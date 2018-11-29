Godsey & Gibb Associates Has $12.92 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 118.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 78.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $140,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.66.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 307.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

