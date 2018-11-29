GoHelpFund Reaches Market Cap of $418,087.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $418,087.00 and $9,091.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003097 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.02395781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00125084 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00197520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.62 or 0.08789430 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 37,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,145,499 tokens. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoHelpFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

