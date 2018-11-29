Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,916,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,261,240 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Goldcorp worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GG. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 14,857,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,498 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,928,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,742 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,034,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,946 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 527.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,327,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,588,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Goldcorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GG. ValuEngine upgraded Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goldcorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Goldcorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

