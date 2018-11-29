Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

GSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 34.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 22.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 41.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 268,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 28.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,583,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 353,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 3,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,376. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $4.60.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

