Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) to Neutral

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.70 target price on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Mesa Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Mesa Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 311,111 shares of Alta Mesa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,555.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 3,652,443 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,608,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 450.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 970,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 1,287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 887,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,740,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after buying an additional 584,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

