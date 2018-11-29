Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Stifel Financial (SF)

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Stifel Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $738.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.90 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick O. Hanser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $544,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,050.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 835,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,259,440.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

