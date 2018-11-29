Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.61 ($19.32).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

