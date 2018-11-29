Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.57.
GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, August 13th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,754,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 112,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,123,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 178,075 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 571,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.14% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
