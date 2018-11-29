Gooch & Housego (GHH) Announces Earnings Results

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 57.20 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 56.20 ($0.73) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Gooch & Housego stock opened at GBX 1,462 ($19.10) on Thursday. Gooch & Housego has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,195 ($15.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.20.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.47), for a total value of £9,385.74 ($12,264.13).

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

