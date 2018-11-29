Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Insider Acquires C$62,952.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,952.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 16,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 14,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,260.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 12,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,021.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 4,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,212.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 8,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,248.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 12,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,634.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 12,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,634.00.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.52. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.09.

Several research analysts have commented on GTE shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$6.40 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

