Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Director Sells $116,776.00 in Stock

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,793.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
GVA opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Granite Construction Inc. has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GVA. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1,072.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $240,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter worth $283,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Granite Construction Company Profile
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.
