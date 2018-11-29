Granite Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (GRN)

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Granite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Granite has a total market capitalization of $44,817.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Granite has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.02302153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00124929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00197616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.08798618 BTC.

Granite Coin Profile

Granite’s total supply is 41,685,475 coins and its circulating supply is 41,035,475 coins. The official website for Granite is www.granitecoin.com.

Granite Coin Trading

Granite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Granite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Granite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Granite using one of the exchanges listed above.

