Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.62% of Zayo Group worth $50,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAYO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,871,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,505 shares during the period. Hunt Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zayo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,453 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period.

ZAYO stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $641.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Zayo Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Zayo Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.55.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 337,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $10,001,133.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,999,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $35,240.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,384 shares of company stock worth $10,216,114. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

