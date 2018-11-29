Green Plains Partners (GPP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

GPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Green Plains Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.43. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 88.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 104.97%.

In other Green Plains Partners news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,195.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

