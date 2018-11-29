Greene King (GNK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Greene King (LON:GNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNK. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Greene King to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Greene King in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Greene King currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.33 ($7.56).

Shares of GNK stock opened at GBX 535 ($6.99) on Thursday. Greene King has a 1-year low of GBX 479.86 ($6.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 768 ($10.04).

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

