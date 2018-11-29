Grimcoin Price Down 37% Over Last Week (GRIM)

Grimcoin (CURRENCY:GRIM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Grimcoin has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grimcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Grimcoin has a market cap of $7,066.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Grimcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Grimcoin Profile

Grimcoin (CRYPTO:GRIM) is a coin. Grimcoin’s total supply is 88,594,913 coins and its circulating supply is 82,957,965 coins. Grimcoin’s official Twitter account is @grimcoin. Grimcoin’s official website is reaper.rocks.

Buying and Selling Grimcoin

Grimcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grimcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

