GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $3.45 Million Stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 2.68% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.36. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

