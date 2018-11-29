GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 8,117 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 240,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 180.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 49.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

