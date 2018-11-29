GT Gold (GTT) Stock Price Down 17.7%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) shares fell 17.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.79. 345,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 487,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$3.70 price target on GT Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie set a C$6.00 price target on GT Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Taj Singh sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,341.60.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

