Guardian Capital Group (GCG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.63

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.63 and last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

