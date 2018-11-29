Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,516,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software makes up approximately 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $254,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 290.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,495 shares of company stock worth $8,751,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.82. 6,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,577. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.56, a PEG ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/guidewire-software-inc-gwre-shares-bought-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.