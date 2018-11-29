Hannover Re (HNR1) PT Set at €114.00 by Deutsche Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hannover Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €113.71 ($132.22).

FRA HNR1 opened at €123.00 ($143.02) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

