Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQCL opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.96 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.41. Hanwha Q Cells has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hanwha Q Cells stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ:HQCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanwha Q Cells

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

