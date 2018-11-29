Hassell H. Mcclellan Sells 1,400 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barnes Group stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.27 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,098,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,041,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/hassell-h-mcclellan-sells-1400-shares-of-barnes-group-inc-b-stock.html.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.