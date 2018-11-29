Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jungheinrich (JUN3) a €36.00 Price Target

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €36.00 ($41.86) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JUN3. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.86 ($40.54).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

ETR JUN3 traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €30.18 ($35.09). The company had a trading volume of 11,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a fifty-two week high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.