HCA Healthcare (HCA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $151.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. The company's third quarter earnings of $2.16 per share, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, led by higher same facility admissions. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company would continue to incur debts for future acquisitions, which is a concern.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $144.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,665.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

