Head to Head Comparison: P & F Industries (PFIN) vs. SPX (SPXC)

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and SPX (NYSE:SPXC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get P & F Industries alerts:

P & F Industries has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares P & F Industries and SPX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P & F Industries 0.10% 1.51% 1.24% SPX 6.79% 25.23% 4.19%

Dividends

P & F Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SPX does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P & F Industries and SPX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P & F Industries $58.97 million 0.48 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A SPX $1.43 billion 0.91 $89.30 million $1.78 16.82

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than P & F Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for P & F Industries and SPX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P & F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SPX 0 1 2 0 2.67

SPX has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.47%. Given SPX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SPX is more favorable than P & F Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of P & F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of P & F Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SPX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SPX beats P & F Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

P & F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers. It also markets pipes and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipes and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors, as well as assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as heavy duty air tools, industrial grinders, impact sockets, hydro-pneumatic riveters, and air motors and custom gears; and industrial gears, hydrostatic test plugs, and various parts for use in power generation, petrochemical, construction, railroad, mining, ship building, and fabricated metals industries under the ATP ATSCO, OZAT, Numatx, Thaxton, and Quality Gear brands, as well as manufactures components, assemblies, and finished product and systems for various original equipment manufacturers. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the industrial and power generation markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of the SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for P & F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P & F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.