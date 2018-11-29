Head to Head Comparison: Red Hat (RHT) & Pluralsight (PS)

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Red Hat and Pluralsight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat 1 15 13 0 2.41 Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88

Red Hat currently has a consensus price target of $163.64, suggesting a potential downside of 8.09%. Pluralsight has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.09%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than Red Hat.

Profitability

This table compares Red Hat and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat 9.15% 31.80% 8.85% Pluralsight -46.81% N/A -36.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Red Hat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Red Hat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Hat and Pluralsight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat $2.92 billion 10.73 $258.80 million $2.30 77.41 Pluralsight $166.82 million 18.12 -$96.53 million N/A N/A

Red Hat has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight.

Summary

Red Hat beats Pluralsight on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; The company's application development-related and other technology solutions also includes Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and realtime operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has collaboration with Juniper Networks Expand to provide a unified solution for enterprises designed to manage and run applications and services. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

