Head to Head Comparison: Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) versus SpectraScience (SCIE)

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) and SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SpectraScience shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Reshape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Reshape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpectraScience has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and SpectraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reshape Lifesciences -2,297.23% -70.35% -57.75% SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reshape Lifesciences and SpectraScience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reshape Lifesciences $1.29 million 0.63 -$33.81 million ($6,714.95) 0.00 SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A

SpectraScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reshape Lifesciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reshape Lifesciences and SpectraScience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reshape Lifesciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SpectraScience beats Reshape Lifesciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; and ReShape Balloon system that uses balloon technology designed to take up room in the stomach to enable people lose weight. Its product portfolio also comprises ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

SpectraScience Company Profile

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

