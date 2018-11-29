Head to Head Comparison: Royal Gold (RGLD) & Mesabi Trust (MSB)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Gold has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesabi Trust has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Gold and Mesabi Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Gold $459.04 million 10.49 -$113.13 million $1.76 41.78 Mesabi Trust $34.56 million 10.00 $33.49 million N/A N/A

Mesabi Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royal Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Royal Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Gold and Mesabi Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Gold 0 5 6 0 2.55 Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Royal Gold currently has a consensus target price of $95.05, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Given Royal Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Royal Gold is more favorable than Mesabi Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Gold and Mesabi Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Gold -28.39% 4.66% 3.64% Mesabi Trust 97.13% 231.66% 156.65%

Dividends

Royal Gold pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mesabi Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. Royal Gold pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Gold has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum. As of August 1, 2018, the company owned interests in 191 properties on 6 continents, including interests on 40 producing mines and 18 development stage projects. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

