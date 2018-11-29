Head-To-Head Comparison: Twitter (TWTR) vs. DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI)

DecisionPoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get DecisionPoint Systems alerts:

67.0% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of DecisionPoint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Twitter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DecisionPoint Systems and Twitter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DecisionPoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Twitter 3 19 13 0 2.29

Twitter has a consensus target price of $34.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twitter is more favorable than DecisionPoint Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DecisionPoint Systems N/A N/A N/A Twitter 36.35% 6.75% 4.48%

Volatility and Risk

DecisionPoint Systems has a beta of 4.59, indicating that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DecisionPoint Systems and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DecisionPoint Systems $31.10 million 0.00 $1.68 million N/A N/A Twitter $2.44 billion 10.20 -$108.06 million $0.06 545.50

DecisionPoint Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter.

Summary

Twitter beats DecisionPoint Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator that sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions; mobile field service management; mobile merchandising, sales and delivery; warehouse solutions; mobile design, development and deployment services. The company was founded on August 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DecisionPoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DecisionPoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.