Head-To-Head Comparison: Valmont Industries (VMI) vs. TechPrecision (TPCS)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of TechPrecision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of TechPrecision shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Valmont Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TechPrecision and Valmont Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Valmont Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valmont Industries has a consensus price target of $165.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Valmont Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valmont Industries is more favorable than TechPrecision.

Risk & Volatility

TechPrecision has a beta of -2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 344% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valmont Industries has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and Valmont Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -4.45% -8.42% -4.52% Valmont Industries 2.63% 14.39% 6.29%

Dividends

Valmont Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TechPrecision does not pay a dividend. Valmont Industries pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechPrecision and Valmont Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $18.73 million 1.52 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Valmont Industries $2.75 billion 1.04 $116.24 million $6.97 18.50

Valmont Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

Summary

Valmont Industries beats TechPrecision on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal components and systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems. The company also provides manufacturing engineering services to assist customers. It serves customers in defense, aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and precision industrial markets. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries. This segment produces steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, industrial and architectural access systems, and other structures. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete structures for the utility industry, including on and offshore wind energy, and gas and oil exploration structures. The Coatings segment provides hot-dipped galvanizing, anodizing, powder coating, and e-coating services. The Irrigation segment manufactures agricultural irrigation equipment, and related parts and services under the Valley brand name for the agricultural industry; and tubular products for industrial customers. In addition, the company offers forged steel grinding media for the mining industry. It serves municipalities and government entities, commercial lighting fixtures manufacturing companies, contractors, telecommunication and utility companies, and large farms, as well as the general manufacturing sector. Valmont Industries, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

