Head-To-Head Contrast: Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) versus Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellular Biomedicine Group and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Acceleron Pharma 0 5 8 0 2.62

Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.82%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $56.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Acceleron Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,100.75 -$25.49 million ($1.78) -11.43 Acceleron Pharma $13.48 million 183.32 -$108.45 million ($2.68) -19.96

Cellular Biomedicine Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellular Biomedicine Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellular Biomedicine Group and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellular Biomedicine Group -13,988.39% -44.62% -41.84% Acceleron Pharma -807.36% -32.69% -30.94%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis. It also engages in the research and production of lab kits. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Science to co-develop industrial control processes in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell and stem cell manufacturing; and Novartis to manufacture and supply the CAR-T cell therapy KymriahÂ. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

