Head to Head Contrast: Northern Technologies International (NTIC) & PEN (PENC)

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) and PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Technologies International and PEN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A PEN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and PEN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 13.03% 13.65% 12.16% PEN N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PEN does not pay a dividend. Northern Technologies International pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.8% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of PEN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Technologies International has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEN has a beta of -1.61, indicating that its share price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Technologies International and PEN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $51.42 million 2.87 $6.70 million $1.43 22.72 PEN $7.88 million 0.17 -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

Northern Technologies International has higher revenue and earnings than PEN.

Summary

Northern Technologies International beats PEN on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand. The company also provides a portfolio of biobased and biodegradable polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand. In addition, it offers on-site technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues. The company sells its products and services through a direct sales force, a network of independent distributors and agents, manufacturer's sales representatives, strategic partners, and joint venture arrangements primarily in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Northern Technologies International Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Circle Pines, Minnesota.

PEN Company Profile

PEN Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces. It is also involved in the retail sale of liquid and towelette formulations for eyeglass and sunglass lens cleaning and protection; liquid formulation for cleaning and creating hygienic surfaces unfriendly to germs; and anti-fogging liquid and towelette formulations for safety glasses and sporting googles, as well as protective eye wear, including face shields. In addition, the company develops and sells printable inks and pastes, thermal management materials, and graphene foils and windows. Further, it provides design and development services for governmental and private customers. The company markets and sells its products directly to retailers. PEN Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

