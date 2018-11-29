Head-To-Head Review: SPY (XSPY) versus Cooper Companies (COO)

SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SPY and Cooper Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPY 0 0 0 0 N/A Cooper Companies 0 4 5 0 2.56

Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $275.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Cooper Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cooper Companies is more favorable than SPY.

Volatility and Risk

SPY has a beta of -3.94, indicating that its share price is 494% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper Companies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPY and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPY N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies 5.23% 17.53% 9.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of SPY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cooper Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. SPY does not pay a dividend. Cooper Companies pays out 0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPY and Cooper Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies $2.14 billion 6.34 $372.90 million $9.70 28.44

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than SPY.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats SPY on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPY Company Profile

SPY Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles. It also provides a selection of accessory lens replacement kits for motocross, performance sports, and snow sports; and branded apparel and accessories, such as Tee-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, cycling apparel, hats, head sets, speakers, and other electronic accessories. The company markets its products under the SPY and Spy Optic brands. It sells its products directly to retail locations in North America; through distributors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Central America, and South America; and directly to consumers primarily through its ecommerce Website, spyoptic.com, as well as through various other online channels. The company was formerly known as Orange 21 Inc. and changed its name to SPY Inc. in February 2012. SPY Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It also provides range of products and services focusing on women's health, including medical devices, fertility, genomics, and diagnostics and contraception for hospitals and surgical centers, obstetricians' and gynecologists' (ob/gyns) medical offices, and fertility clinics. In addition, the company offers carrier screening, preimplantation genetic screening, and preimplantation genetic diagnosis used in IVF process; IVF medical devices, systems, and equipment; and PARAGARD, a non-hormonal, copper intrauterine device for birth control. Further, The Cooper Companies, Inc. offers its products under Biofinity, clarity 1day, MyDay, and Proclear 1 Day brand name. The company markets its products through a network of field sales representatives, independent agents, and distributors. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

