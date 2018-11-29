Head to Head Survey: BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) vs. Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioDelivery Sciences International $61.99 million 3.99 $5.28 million ($0.39) -8.97 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 198.75 -$71.90 million ($11.52) -0.14

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. BioDelivery Sciences International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioDelivery Sciences International and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioDelivery Sciences International -85.93% -141.35% -30.74% Regulus Therapeutics -75,823.62% -311.60% -97.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioDelivery Sciences International and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioDelivery Sciences International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 7 0 0 2.00

BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 37.14%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 18.24%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats Regulus Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer. The company also develops buprenorphine extended release injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a licensing and development agreement with Evonik Corporation and Meda AB. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

