Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Health Insurance Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Health Insurance Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.62.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $528.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.