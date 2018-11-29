Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,786,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 47,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $53.07 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Kurt Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $271,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Michael Mccoy bought 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.01 per share, for a total transaction of $191,411.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

