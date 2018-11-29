Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) CFO Scott Matthew Ogur sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLIX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778. Helix TCS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Helix TCS Inc (HLIX) CFO Sells $10,015.38 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/helix-tcs-inc-hlix-cfo-sells-10015-38-in-stock.html.

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

