Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) VP Sells $782,210.00 in Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $782,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 70,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.57 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 203,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 622,317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

