Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

