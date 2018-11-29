Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,717,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 1,775,405 shares.The stock last traded at $56.87 and had previously closed at $55.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLF. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 33,070 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $1,840,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,692,000 after acquiring an additional 103,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,655,000 after buying an additional 98,129 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,591,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 902,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after buying an additional 132,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Sees Large Volume Increase” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/herbalife-nutrition-hlf-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.