Heritage Financial (HFWA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HFWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Banner sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $44,341.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $79,821.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $173,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,593.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,941 shares of company stock worth $413,031. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,948.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 6,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

